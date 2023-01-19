Maruti recalls 17,362 cars owing to faulty airbags

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday said it is recalling 17,362 units of its six models, Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno and Grand Vitara, to rectify a possible defect in airbag controller according to a regulatory filing by the company.

The affected vehicles are manufactured between 8 December 2022 and 12 January 2023. The carmaker said that the recall is being undertaken to inspect and replace Airbag Controller (“affected part”), free of cost if required in these vehicles.

“It is suspected that there is a possible defect in the affected part, which in a rare case might result in non-deployment of the airbags and seat belt pretensioners, in the event of a vehicle crash. Out of abundant caution, customers of the suspected vehicles are advised not to drive or use the vehicle till the affected part is replaced,” said MSIL in a statement. The government had earlier mandated that all passenger cars are required to have a minimum of six airbags from October 1, 2023.

