Home Business

Maruti recalls 17,362 cars owing to faulty airbags

The government had earlier mandated that all passenger cars are required to have a minimum of six airbags from October 1, 2023.

Published: 19th January 2023 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday said it is recalling 17,362 units of its six models, Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno and Grand Vitara, to rectify a possible defect in airbag controller according to a regulatory filing by the company.

The affected vehicles are manufactured between 8 December 2022 and 12 January 2023. The carmaker said that the recall is being undertaken to inspect and replace Airbag Controller (“affected part”), free of cost if required in these vehicles.

“It is suspected that there is a possible defect in the affected part, which in a rare case might result in non-deployment of the airbags and seat belt pretensioners, in the event of a vehicle crash. Out of abundant caution, customers of the suspected vehicles are advised not to drive or use the vehicle till the affected part is replaced,” said MSIL in a statement. The government had earlier mandated that all passenger cars are required to have a minimum of six airbags from October 1, 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maruti Maruti Suzuki
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp