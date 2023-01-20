Government asks banks to achieve scheme targets

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Finance ministry on Thursday asked banks to achieve targets given under the flagship financial inclusion and social security schemes for the current financial year. The advisory was given to heads of public sector banks (PSBs) and financial institutions during the review meeting headed by Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi here. During the meeting, the progress of social security (Jan Suraksha) schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Atal Pension Yojana (APY) were reviewed.