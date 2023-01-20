Home Business

Government asks banks to achieve scheme targets

The advisory was given to heads of public sector banks (PSBs) and financial institutions during the review meeting headed by Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi here.

Published: 20th January 2023 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Bank

For representational purposes (Photo | IANS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Finance ministry on Thursday asked banks to achieve targets given under the flagship financial inclusion and social security schemes for the current financial year.

The advisory was given to heads of public sector banks (PSBs) and financial institutions during the review meeting headed by Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi here.

During the meeting, the progress of social security (Jan Suraksha) schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Atal Pension Yojana (APY) were reviewed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PMSBY APY
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp