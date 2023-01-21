World markets rise after recession fears pull Wall St lower

By PTI

BEIJING: Shares were higher in Europe and Asia on Friday after Wall Street declined on worries that the US economy is headed for recession.

US futures were little changed while oil prices advanced.

Traders worry the Federal Reserve and central banks in Europe and Asia that have raised interest rates to cool economic activity and inflation that is at multi-decade highs might be willing to tip major economies into recession.

A Fed board member, Lael Brainard, and President Christine Lagarde of the European Central Bank, in separate appearances Thursday, affirmed plans to keep interest rates elevated despite market hopes plans might be scaled back due to indications activity might be cooling.

"That again implies more hikes to come and then a long hiatus, not the imminent reversal markets are pricing for," Rabobank said in a report.

Japan reported that its consumer inflation rate hit 4 per cent in December, its highest level in 41 years.

The high reading may add to pressures on the Bank of Japan to alter its longstanding policy of keeping its key interest rate at an ultra-low level of minus 0.1 per cent.

But economists expect price pressures to ease in coming months as inflation elsewhere declines.

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London gained 0.4 per cent to 7,779.74. Frankfurt's DAX rebounded from early losses to gain 0.4 per cent to 14,971.70 and the CAC 40 in Paris climbed 0.5 per cent to 6,984.69.

On Wall Street, the future for the benchmark S&P 500 index was up 0.2 per cent. That for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1 per cent.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 and Dow both lost 0.8 per cent in their third daily decline.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 1 per cent to 10,852.27. More than 75 per cent of the stocks in the S&P 500 closed lower.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.7 per cent to 3,253.82 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo advanced 0.6 per cent to 26,553.53. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 1.8 per cent to 22,044.65.

The Kospi in Seoul advanced 0.6 per cent to 2,395.26 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 added 0.2 per cent to 7,452.20.

India's Sensex shed 0.3 per cent to 60,697.04. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets rose.

Reports have shown weakness in the US housing industry and manufacturing in the mid-Atlantic region, though they weren't as bad as expected and the job market appears healthy.

Those followed worse readings than expected Wednesday on retail sales, a cornerstone of the economy, and industrial production.

Forecasters expect a US recession this year but say it likely will be brief.

The Fed's key lending rate is 4.25 per cent to 4.50 per cent, up from close to zero one year ago. Its next rate decision will be announced February 1.Investors expect an increase of 0.25 percentage points, smaller than previous hikes of up to 0.75 percentage points.

In energy markets, benchmark US crude advanced 58 cents to USD 81.19 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude, the price benchmark for international oil trading, gained 63 cents to USD 86.79 per barrel in London. The dollar gained to 129.30 yen from Thursday's 128.44 yen.

The euro rose to USD 1.0845 from USD 1.0831.

