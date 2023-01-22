Home Business

As country heads for polls, Budget may rain sops on farm sector

According to a report by Deloitte India,  agriculture can generate more than $800 billion in revenue for the country with an investment of over $270 billion by 2031.

Published: 22nd January 2023 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Budget

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Mindful of the fact that the farmers community needs to be mollified after its year-long agitation against the three controversial farm laws, the government is likely to focus on boosting the agriculture sector in the Union budget for 2023-24, which would be presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

The agriculture sector has always been seen as a sector which has a potential of generating lots of revenue and according to a report by Deloitte India, quoted recently in various sections of the media, it can generate more than $800 billion in revenue for the country with an investment of over $270 billion by 2031.

The report suggested that the government should introduce policies to support technology adoption for modernising operations in the agriculture space and give incentives to agri-tech startups for improving accessibility to small farmers.

Industry body PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry in its pre-budget memorandum, which was released earlier this month, had said: "To enhance the employment creation in the economy, we suggest further reforms in the agricultural and food processing sector with a great infusion of public investments in the agriculture infrastructure. Reforms in rural infrastructure logistics and cold chain are required as it would help in increasing the level of food processing industry and rural entrepreneurship."

It had further said that this would lead to increased participation in global agriculture and food exports. Exports of agriculture and food processing products should be increased to the level of $100 billion in the next three years from the current level of around $50 billion in 2021-22.

Even the central government is keen to mend its relations with the farmers, especially as the Lok Sabha elections are just a year away and as many as nine states are scheduled to go to the polls this year alone.

In July 2022, the government had set up a panel to ensure a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP), which is headed by retired agriculture secretary Sanjay Agrawal.

The committee was formed after the government had repealed the three controversial farm laws in November 2021, after a year-long agitation by farmers against them.

At the time of repealing the three laws, the Centre had promised the agitating farmers that it would look into the matter of ensuring a legal guarantee on MSP.

With farmers being a major vote bank in an agriculture-dominated country like India, the government may come up with sops for the farming community in the forthcoming budget.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farmers Union Budget revenue agriculture sector technology adoption
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp