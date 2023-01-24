Dekulture enters offline retail; in talks to raise Rs 100 crore

BENGALURU: Lifestyle brand Dekulture Works on Tuesday entered the offline retail industry with three stores in Bengaluru. It is also planning to raise around Rs 100 crore for its expansion.
These stores in Bengaluru feature over 800 products in various categories such as Home & Living, Kitchen & Dining, Stationery and music. The company plans to expand its presence in Delhi, Mumbai, and other metropolitan cities soon.
"While we have been exporting to various countries so far, we have now entered offline stores to leverage our product offering, broaden our customer reach and offer a complete retail experience. We are also in discussions to raise around Rs 100 crore for our expansion,” said Sambhav Bohra, Managing Director of Dekulture.
Founded in 2005, Dekulture wants to revitalise crafts and empower artists, craftsmen, and the local community.
There has been an increase in the adoption of eco-friendly practices and products, and this trend will gain momentum as we move ahead in 2023 and beyond, said Dekulture.
