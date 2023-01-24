Home Business

SAT sets aside disgorgement order on NSE

Sebi had ordered the NSE to deposit nearly Rs 1,100 crore, including interest, in an investor fund and barred it from raising money on the securities market directly or indirectly for six months.

Published: 24th January 2023 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Securities and Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Monday set aside Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) disgorgement order of Rs 625 crore against the NSE in the co-location trading scam. NSE will have to pay Rs 100 crore to Sebi’s Investor Protection Fund for its failure to conduct due diligence, according to the SAT order.

“We set aside the order of the whole-time member (WTM) directing disgorgement of an amount of Rs 624.89 core  alongwith interest at the rate of 12% p.a. against NSE,” the SAT order stated. Disgorgement is paying back gains that have been made illegally. In 2019, Sebi passed a series of orders against the NSE and its former chief executives,

Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain, alleging that the exchange did not exercise due diligence when putting in place a network that allowed high-frequency traders unfair access to some network servers at the exchange. Sebi had ordered the NSE to deposit nearly Rs 1,100 crore, including interest, in an investor fund and barred it from raising money on the securities market directly or indirectly for six months.

It had also asked Narain and Ramkrishna to return 25 % of the salaries they had received during the relevant period.  The tribunal ruled that Sebi’s disgorgement was unjust and that the exchange and its former officials did not enrich themselves.

 “The direction prohibiting Ravi Narain and Chitra Ramkrishna from associating with any listed Company or a market infrastructure institution or any other market intermediary for a period of five years is set aside and substituted for the period undergone by them,” said the order.

The order also stated that the stock exchange did not make any illicit gains in the co-location case. “The direction to disgorge must be in relation to any transaction or activity,  which is in contravention of the provisions of the SEBI Act or its regulations,” SAT said.

NSE asked to pay Rs 100 crore
NSE will have to pay Rs 100 crore to Sebi’s Investor Protection Fund for its failure to conduct due diligence, according to  the 
SAT order

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NSE Chitra Ramkrishna SAT disgorgement sebi
India Matters
File Photo
Kerala HC lawyer collected kickbacks to ‘buy’ verdicts
Justice Madan Lokur. (File Photo)
If ‘basic structure doctrine’ goes, our fundamental rights too will go, says Justice Madan Lokur
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Soon, government to track, deport 3.5 lakh ‘rogue’ foreign visitors  
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNUSU stages sit-in over its various demands 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp