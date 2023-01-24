Zomato plan to rebrand its 10-min Instant delivery service

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Foodtech platform Zomato on Monday said it is looking to rebrand its 10-minute delivery service Zomato Instant. Claiming that it would not shut down the service and that no employees will be impacted by this decision, it said it is working on a new menu.

“Instant is not shutting down. We are working on a new menu with our partners and rebranding the business. All finishing stations remain intact, and no people are impacted by this decision,” said a Zomato spokesperson. With much hype, the publicly listed firm had launched the 10-minute food delivery in March 2022. The service was first launched in the National Capital Region and Bengaluru.

It had then said the service was launched as consumers are “increasingly demanding quicker answers to their needs”. The rebranding of ‘Zomato Instant’ comes at a time when the company laid off 3% of its workforce. The firing, as per Zomato, was based on regular performance. In recent times, there have been high profile exits from Zomato. Its co-founder and chief technology officer Gunjan Patidar quit the firm earlier this month after a stint of over 10 years.

