Home Business

Sebi directs Coffee Day to recover Rs 3,535 crore

The law firm, so appointed, will act independent of the Board of CDEL for this matter, under the oversight of the NSE, on behalf of CDEL and its subsidiaries.

Published: 25th January 2023 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2023 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Cafe Coffee Day

Image used for representational purpose

By Monika Yadav
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has levied a penalty of Rs 26 crore on Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd, the parent company of Café Coffee Day outlets, for failing to stop diversion of Rs 3,535 crore from the company’s subsidiaries.

It has also directed the board of CDEL to take all necessary steps for recovery of the entire diverted amount from Mysore Amalgamated Coffee Estates Ltd. (MACEL), an entity related to promoters of CDEL, along with due interest.

The stock market regulator in its order has asked CDEL to appoint an independent law firm of repute in consultation with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to take effective steps for recovery of the outstanding dues within 60 days of the order. 

The law firm, so appointed, will act independent of the Board of CDEL for this matter, under the oversight of the NSE, on behalf of CDEL and its subsidiaries. The Sebi order is related to a matter of fund diversion of Rs 3,535 crore from CDEL and its seven subsidiaries to MACEL, which is owned by the promoter family -- VG Siddhartha and his family.

The rot in the finances of CDEL came to light after VG Siddhartha, the then Chairman of the Coffee Day Group, reportedly committed suicide in July 2019. He had left behind a suicide note addressed to the Board of Directors and Coffee Day family wherein he revealed that he was in deep debt.

After VG Siddhartha’s passing away, the Board of CDEL engaged Ashok Kumar Malhotra, retired DIG of Central Bureau of Investigation, and Agastya Legal LLP to investigate the books of accounts of CDEL and its subsidiaries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coffee Day Sebi
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp