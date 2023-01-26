Home Business

Google makes changes in Android, Play Store rules

The company said it is updating the Android compatibility requirements to introduce changes for partners to build non-compatible or forked variants.

Published: 26th January 2023 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

Google India

Google India (File Photo | AP)

By Rakesh Kumar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Yielding to Competition Commission of India (CCI) directives, technology company Google on Thursday announced several changes to its Android and Play Store rules.

As per the new policies, OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) will be able to license individual Google apps for pre-installation on their devices. Indian users will now have the option to choose their default search engine. App and games developers can now offer users the option to choose an alternative billing system alongside Google Play’s billing system when purchasing in-app digital content.

The company said it is updating the Android compatibility requirements to introduce changes for partners to build non-compatible or forked variants.

“We are making some changes as required by the CCI’s directives. Implementation of these changes across the ecosystem will be a complex process and will require significant work at our end and, in many cases, significant efforts from partners, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and developers,” said Google in a statement.

The CCI had directed Google through its order on 20 and 25 October 2022 to make these necessary changes.

OEMs and app developers had moved CII against Google alleging that the US firm favours its own apps and payment systems on mobile phones which uses Android operating system. 

The company said it will comply with local laws and regulations in India seriously. But at the same time, it will continue to appeal certain aspects of the CCI’s decisions. 

“Implementation of these changes across the ecosystem will be a complex process and will require significant work at our end and, in many cases, significant efforts from partners, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and developers,” it said in a statement.

ALSO READ | 'Anticompetitive conduct': Justice Department sues Google over digital advertising dominance

In October 2022, the CCI fined Google Rs 1,338 crore for exploiting its dominant position with respect to Android. The competition Regulatory body has also asked Google to cease and desist from indulging in anti-competitive practices.

However, Google maintained that CCI's ruling is a setback for the entire Android ecosystem in India, which has been built and nurtured by Google over the last decade. It said that the ruling could lead to increased costs for consumers, reduced choice and competition, and less innovation.  Subsequently, the tech giant approached NCLAT against the CCI order, which refused to stay CCI’s order. Later Google filed its petition in the Supreme Court. The CCI directed Google to comply with its directive by 26 January 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CCI Google Play store
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp