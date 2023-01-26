Google makes changes in Android, Play Store rules

Rakesh Kumar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Yielding to Competition Commission of India (CCI) directives, technology company Google on Thursday announced several changes to its Android and Play Store rules.

As per the new policies, OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) will be able to license individual Google apps for pre-installation on their devices. Indian users will now have the option to choose their default search engine. App and games developers can now offer users the option to choose an alternative billing system alongside Google Play’s billing system when purchasing in-app digital content.

The company said it is updating the Android compatibility requirements to introduce changes for partners to build non-compatible or forked variants.

“We are making some changes as required by the CCI’s directives. Implementation of these changes across the ecosystem will be a complex process and will require significant work at our end and, in many cases, significant efforts from partners, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and developers,” said Google in a statement.

The CCI had directed Google through its order on 20 and 25 October 2022 to make these necessary changes.

OEMs and app developers had moved CII against Google alleging that the US firm favours its own apps and payment systems on mobile phones which uses Android operating system.

The company said it will comply with local laws and regulations in India seriously. But at the same time, it will continue to appeal certain aspects of the CCI’s decisions.

“Implementation of these changes across the ecosystem will be a complex process and will require significant work at our end and, in many cases, significant efforts from partners, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and developers,” it said in a statement.

ALSO READ | 'Anticompetitive conduct': Justice Department sues Google over digital advertising dominance

In October 2022, the CCI fined Google Rs 1,338 crore for exploiting its dominant position with respect to Android. The competition Regulatory body has also asked Google to cease and desist from indulging in anti-competitive practices.

However, Google maintained that CCI's ruling is a setback for the entire Android ecosystem in India, which has been built and nurtured by Google over the last decade. It said that the ruling could lead to increased costs for consumers, reduced choice and competition, and less innovation. Subsequently, the tech giant approached NCLAT against the CCI order, which refused to stay CCI’s order. Later Google filed its petition in the Supreme Court. The CCI directed Google to comply with its directive by 26 January 2023.

NEW DELHI: Yielding to Competition Commission of India (CCI) directives, technology company Google on Thursday announced several changes to its Android and Play Store rules. As per the new policies, OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) will be able to license individual Google apps for pre-installation on their devices. Indian users will now have the option to choose their default search engine. App and games developers can now offer users the option to choose an alternative billing system alongside Google Play’s billing system when purchasing in-app digital content. The company said it is updating the Android compatibility requirements to introduce changes for partners to build non-compatible or forked variants. “We are making some changes as required by the CCI’s directives. Implementation of these changes across the ecosystem will be a complex process and will require significant work at our end and, in many cases, significant efforts from partners, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and developers,” said Google in a statement. The CCI had directed Google through its order on 20 and 25 October 2022 to make these necessary changes. OEMs and app developers had moved CII against Google alleging that the US firm favours its own apps and payment systems on mobile phones which uses Android operating system. The company said it will comply with local laws and regulations in India seriously. But at the same time, it will continue to appeal certain aspects of the CCI’s decisions. “Implementation of these changes across the ecosystem will be a complex process and will require significant work at our end and, in many cases, significant efforts from partners, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and developers,” it said in a statement. ALSO READ | 'Anticompetitive conduct': Justice Department sues Google over digital advertising dominance In October 2022, the CCI fined Google Rs 1,338 crore for exploiting its dominant position with respect to Android. The competition Regulatory body has also asked Google to cease and desist from indulging in anti-competitive practices. However, Google maintained that CCI's ruling is a setback for the entire Android ecosystem in India, which has been built and nurtured by Google over the last decade. It said that the ruling could lead to increased costs for consumers, reduced choice and competition, and less innovation. Subsequently, the tech giant approached NCLAT against the CCI order, which refused to stay CCI’s order. Later Google filed its petition in the Supreme Court. The CCI directed Google to comply with its directive by 26 January 2023.