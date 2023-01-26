Porsche clocks its highest sales in India in 2022, delivers 779 new cars

Arshad Khan By

German luxury sports carmaker Porsche delivered 779 new cars in the Indian market in calendar year 2022, clocking a growth of 64% year on year (Y-o-Y). Like few other luxury carmakers, this is the highest sales figure for Porsche in the local market in a single calendar year.

Porsche had sold 474 units in 2021, which was at the time Porsche India’s best result since 2014.

“We believe in India. We are committed and we see a very bright future here. We had promised to introduce the whole of Porsche global line-up in India. The same you order anywhere in the world, you can now do in India,” said Manolito Vujicic - Brand Director - Porsche India.

He added, “In 2022 we welcomed the appointment of three new Porsche Centre partners in Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata, introduced the Porsche Approved programme offer of 12 months cover on pre-approved cars, and hosted an exciting, month-long Porsche Experience track event. This event sawparticipation from more than 450 enthusiasts, who each had the opportunity to experience the entire Porsche range in a safe and dynamic environment led by our fully trained Porsche Driving Instructors.”

“After a year like 2022, where we broke through many barriers and exceeded targets, we wanted to welcome 2023 with a special event and we are proud to host the first ever Festival of Dreams event celebrating 75 Years of Porsche,” said Vujicic.

Going forward, Porsche expects the sales momentum to continue in 2023 as well.

A good percentage of Porsche sales last year came from its Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) line-up. This segment registered a growth of 69% YoY in 2022 with its Cayenne model ending the year with 399 units and Taycans, an electric vehicle, retailing 78 units.

Porsche has plans to introduce a new SUV in the Indian market in the coming months to tap its growing demand. The upcoming launch is expected to be the updated version of its Cayenne SUV.

It is also expanding its pre-owned car channel to attract new set of buyers into the Porsche brand.

Porsche on Wednesday showcased the 718 Cayman GT4 RS, priced at Rs 2.54 crore (ex-showroom, India). The car is fitted to a 6-cylinder naturally aspirated engine, has 4.0 litre displacement, can generate maximum power output of 368 kW (500 PS) and maximum torque 450Nm and 9,000rpm red line. According to Porsche, the GT4 RS cab do the 0-100kph sprint in just 3.4sec and hit a top speed of 315kph.

