Home Business

India’s financial system robust, current account deficit manageable: RBI Guv

Talking about the high prices, he said inflation has come down though core inflation remains sticky and elevated

Published: 28th January 2023 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2023 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said India’s current account deficit is ‘eminently manageable’. He said Indian economy is resilient and the country’s financial system is robust and stable, thanks to strong macro fundamentals.

“The average current account deficit to GDP ratio stands at 3.3% during the first half of financial year 2022-23. The slowing global demand is weighing on merchandise exports, but our exports of services and remittances remain strong,” said the Governor in his keynote address at a conference held in Dubai.

“The net balance under services and remittances remains in a large surplus, partly offsetting the trade deficit. Consequently, the current account deficit is eminently manageable and within the parameters of viability,” he said. 

Talking about the high prices, he said inflation has come down though core inflation remains sticky and elevated. “In this hostile and uncertain international environment, the Indian economy remains resilient, drawing strength from its macroeconomic fundamentals. Our financial system remains robust and stable,” he said.

“Banks and corporates are healthier than before the crisis. Bank credit is growing in double digits. India is widely seen as a bright spot in an otherwise gloomy world,” he added. The size of forex reserves is comfortable and has gone up from $524 billion on October 21, 2022, to $572 billion as of January 13, 2023.” “India’s external debt ratios are low by international standards. This has enabled the central bank to eschew measures to control capital flows.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Indian economy GDP
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp