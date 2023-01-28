Smartphone shipment in India declines 9 per ent, premium segment sees growth 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s smartphone shipments declined 9% year-on-year (YoY) to reach over 152 million units in 2022, according to the latest research from Counterpoint’s Market Monitor service.

However, the premium segment continued to rise and captured a double-digit share for the first time, leading to growth in retail average selling price (ASP).

According to the research, the decline is the second-largest ever in India’s smartphone market and it can be attributed to the decline in entry-level and budget segments, which faced supply constraints at the beginning of the year.

“Despite declining shipments, premium smartphone market’s share kept rising in 2022 and reached 11%, the highest-ever. This paradoxical trend implies that India’s smartphone market is moving from being volume-driven to value-driven. While entry-tier and budget segments were most affected, the premium segment remained immune and showed double-digit growth,” said analyst Shilpi Jain.

South Korean tech giant Samsung led the India smartphone market revenue with 20% share, driven by its premium smartphone models, especially Galaxy S22 series. Samsung increased its share in the premium segment and re-captured second position.

Apple rose from the fourth position in 2021 in revenue share and captured the second position in 2022. iPhone 13 held the top smartphone model spot in 2022. Chinese brands saw a decline in value share cumulatively, capturing 60% revenue share in 2022 as compared to 65% in 2021.

