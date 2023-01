By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) on Monday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,747 crore for Q3FY23. This is 36.7% down from the year-ago period of Rs 2,758.89 crore. Its revenue from operations rose 13% to Rs 1.33 lakh crore as against Rs 1.17 lakh crore a year ago. The average gross refining margin (GRM) for nine months ending December 31, 2022, was at $20.08 a barrel as against $6.98 a barrel a year ago period.