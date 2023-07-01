Home Business

Government hikes interest on select small savings schemes

Previously, the rates on these schemes were hiked for the April-June quarter by 0.1-0.7%.

Published: 01st July 2023 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2023 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Government hikes interest

Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The government on Friday raised interest rates on select saving schemes by up to 0.3% for the July-September quarter in a bid to align them with high-interest rates in the banking system. 

Previously, the rates on these schemes were hiked for the April-June quarter by 0.1-0.7%. As per the notification issued by the Union Finance Ministry, The highest increase of 0.3% was for the five-year recurring deposit (RD). During the second quarter of the current fiscal, RD holders would get 6.5% against the existing 6.2%, as per the finance ministry notification.

With the revision, a one-year term deposit with post offices will now earn 0.1 percentage higher point at 6.9% and for the two years tenor - 7%, up from 6.9%. However, interest rates on term deposits for three years and five years have been retained at 7% and 7.5%. The interest rates for popular PPF and savings deposits are retained at 7.1% and 4%, respectively.

The interest rate on the National Savings Certificate (NSC) remained unchanged at 7.7% for July 1 to September 30, 2023, period. The new rate for the girl child savings scheme Sukanya Samriddhi too stood at the existing level of 8%.

The interest rate on the senior citizen savings scheme and Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) is 8.2% and 7.5%, respectively. There is no increase in interest rate for Monthly Income Scheme, and this will earn 7.4% for the investors.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
high-interest rates Union Finance Ministry savings
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp