Home Business

Muthoot Microfin plans to raise Rs 1,350 cr via IPO

According to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed on Friday, the company will also look at pre-IPO placement to raise Rs 190 crore.

Published: 02nd July 2023 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2023 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Muthoot logo

Image used for representative purposes only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Muthoot Microfin plans to raise up to Rs 1,350 crore through an initial share sale and has filed draft papers with the capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The initial public offering (IPO) of the company that provides micro-loans to women customers will comprise a fresh issue worth up to Rs 950 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of equities to the tune of Rs 400 crore.

According to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed on Friday, the company will also look at pre-IPO placement to raise Rs 190 crore. If that placement is undertaken, the size of the fresh issue will be reduced. The company plans to use proceeds from the fresh issue for augmenting its capital base to meet future capital requirements.

Through the OFS route, various entities plan to offload Rs 400 crore-worth shares. While Greater Pacific Capital WIV Ltd proposes to offload equities worth up to Rs 100 crore, Thomas John Muthoot, Thomas Muthoot and Thomas George Muthoot plan to sell shares aggregating up to Rs 70 crore each.

Besides, shares valued up to Rs30 crore are planned to be offloaded, each by Preethi John Muthoot, Remmy Thomas and Nina George, as per the DRHP. The company, part of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, had a gross loan portfolio of Rs 9,208.29 crore at the end of March 31.

The microfinance industry is again witnessing strong demand for loans after going through a phase of subdued demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With demand coming back on track, the microlenders have again started making expansion plans. 

IPO includes fresh issue  and OFS
The public offer of the company will comprise a fresh issue worth up to Rs 950 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of equities to the tune of Rs 400 crore

May look at pre-IPO placement
According to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed on Friday, the company will also look at pre-IPO placement to raise Rs 190 crore

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Muthoot Muthoot Microfin
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp