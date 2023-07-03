Home Business

Businessmen and retirement process

Most businessmen think /hope to sell their business for a few crores and use that money to retire!

By PV Subramanyam
When a salaried person receives a salary, he knows that the whole thing belongs to him. However, in the case of many professionals and most businessmen, they have very little clue about how much they are making. If you are in service and have started a new business, keep separate accounts. Your business account should be in a new bank, and that money should be kept separate.

If they do not even know what they earn, how will they plan for their Retirement? So, step one for all business people – including doctors and chartered accountants is to take a salary. The salaried person, say he/ she earns R 150,000 a month, gets the amount in their account. With this, they pay their EMI, rent, society charges, school fees, credit card bills, etc. They know that R1.5 lakh will come every month.

Most businessmen think /hope to sell their business for a few crores and use that money to retire! Many of them do not even know that their business is worth NOTHING without them and their accounting and tax shenanigans.

As they do not pay themselves at all –they do not even know whether they are profitable or not.  Here is a catch - they might be living off the company by charging almost all the expenses to the company. However, once the company has other shareholders this becomes difficult and embarrassing.

Most of them do not know what they are spending - the camouflaging takes its toll - they tell you that their personal expenses are R40,000 a month, but their real expenditure could be R2 lakh - most of them being charged off as business expenses. Largely, travel, conveyance, food, and telephone bills are easy to charge off as expenses. Not only is this morally wrong, but it also means these businessmen have no clue about how much they need for their personal living expenses.

Taking too much money from the company - this is the opposite of the previous point! Some people can just blow all the money from the company and leave the company in dire straits. This again means that they have no money for retirement and honestly there is nothing to sell. I see this happening when there is a big asset being bought (house) or a big event is being funded (normally marriage).

Many small businesses have no sale value without the entrepreneur and his accounting and tax shenanigans. Oops. Even listed companies claim to be Board Driven! A case in point is a company with a market cap of R200 crore – a lot of due diligence has happened, but there is no sale happening.
When a friend started his working life in 1999, his boss forced him to do a SIP – he thanked the mutual fund house in which he was working. 

This has created so much wealth for him (he is just 45 years of age) that his portfolio is now 3x his provident fund accumulation and is enough for him to retire. Entrepreneurs do not normally have such bosses, friends or advisors.

PV Subramanyam
writes at www.subramoney.com and has authored the best seller ‘Retire 
Rich - Invest C40 a day’

