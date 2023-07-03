Home Business

Centre to soon notify rules for setting up GST appellate tribunals

CBIC member (GST) Shashank Priya said the department is working to expand the taxpayer base and doing data triangulation with the corporate taxpayers in income tax regime.

Published: 03rd July 2023 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

GST Council

Image used for representational purposes only. (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre will soon notify rules for setting up GST appellate tribunals and appoint members after approval from the GST Council, a senior CBIC official said on Monday.

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) member (GST) Shashank Priya said the department is working to expand the taxpayer base and doing data triangulation with the corporate taxpayers in income tax regime.

As per data, currently, only 40 per cent of the corporate income taxpayer base is also registered under GST.

As many as 1.39 crore businesses are registered under GST, almost double of the number when GST was launched six years ago on July 1, 2017.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue buoyancy, which was 1.25 after introduction of the indirect tax regime in 2017, has risen to 1.40 in the last two years.

Average monthly GST revenue increased from Rs 89,885 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 1.50 lakh crore in 2022-23.

In 2023-24, the average revenue stands at Rs 1.69 lakh crore per month.

"We are not following a Big Bang approach, we are working in a calibrated manner. We are in the process of taking more trade-friendly steps," Priya said.

"We are in the process of notifying the rules after approval of the Council. We will have to set the manpower, institutions in place. We are hopeful it will be done sooner," Priya said addressing Ficci's GST conclave.

The council will also approve the work experience and qualifications of members of the tribunal.

In March, Parliament had cleared changes in the Finance Bill to pave the way for setting up appellate tribunals for resolution of disputes under GST.

As per the plan, benches of the tribunal would be set up in every state while there will be a Principal Bench in Delhi which will hear appeals related to 'place of supply'.

Currently, taxpayers aggrieved with ruling of tax authorities are required to move the respective High Courts.

The resolution process takes longer time as High Courts are already burdened with backlog of cases and do not have a specialised bench to deal with GST cases.

Setting up of state and national-level benches would pave the way for faster dispute resolution.

Priya said there are some businesses who have misused the registration process and now the CBIC is working to tighten the registration process and use information technology to catch fraudsters.

He said 45,000 fake GST registration involving evasion of Rs 13,900 crore is under scanner in the ongoing two month long drive by central and state tax officers to catch fake registration.

The officers have also blocked wrongful availment of ITC worth Rs 1,430 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST appellate tribunals GST Council Shashank Priya
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp