Home Business

SGX Nifty starts trading as GIFT Nifty from July 3

All derivative contracts worth $7.5 billion, which were earlier traded in Singapore, will shift to GIFT City.

Published: 03rd July 2023 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The SGX Nifty began trading as GIFT Nifty today marking a significant shift for investors and traders looking for cues for the opening of Indian equities. The transformation of SGX Nifty into GIFT Nifty means that now the latter will serve as an early indicator of how Nifty is likely to open on any trading day.

SGX Nifty were the Nifty derivatives contracts traded on the Singapore Exchange (SGX). From today, trading in these contracts has now started to take place on Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) under a special arrangement between SGX and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

After the start of trading in GIFT Nifty, the turnover generated in the offshore market earlier, will now be generated onshore in Gujarat’s Gift City.

All derivative contracts worth $7.5 billion, which were earlier traded in Singapore, will shift to GIFT City.

Industry experts expect GIFT Nifty to have daily volumes of $1.5 billion to $2 billion.

However, there will not be any significant impact on retail traders and investors as it is just a migration from one stock exchange to another. From now on, all the trades emanating from SGX will be routed and executed at Gift City.

The GIFT Nifty will have two sessions of trading from today. The first one will start at 6:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST), and continue till 3:40 pm IST. The second session will begin from 5 pm IST and continue till 2:45 am IST.

Nifty contracts traded on the NSE are denominated in rupees, while those on the GIFT Nifty are denominated in US dollars.

The move will further strengthen the position of GIFT City as a new financial hub, which the government intends to develop as a competitor of other global financial centres like Dubai, Mauritius, and Singapore.

Stock exchanges functioning in the GIFT City are allowed to offer trading in securities in any currency other than the Indian rupee. the NSE International Exchange (NSE IX), which started operating in 2017, offers dollar-denominated trading in various products.

Investors will have access to four products under the GIFT Nifty umbrella brand - Gift Nifty 50, Gift Nifty Bank, Gift Nifty Financial Services, and Gift Nifty IT derivative contracts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SGX Nifty Stock Market GIFT Nifty
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp