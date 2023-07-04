Home Business

Hero MotoCorp commences Harley-Davidson X440 bookings; deliveries to begin in October

The motorcycle is available in three variants — Denim, Vivid and S at an introductory price point of Rs 2.29 lakh, Rs 2.49 lakh and Rs 2.69 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

Published: 04th July 2023

Hero Motocorp. (Photo | heromotocorp.com)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday said it has started bookings for the Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycle across the country with deliveries expected to commence from October onwards.

The 440-cc bike, which is being manufactured by Hero MotoCorp at its Neemrana plant, could be booked online with a booking amount of Rs 5,000. The bookings commenced at 4:40 pm on Tuesday.

Additionally, customers can also reserve the Harley-Davidson X440 at all Harley-Davidson dealerships and select Hero MotoCorp outlets across the country, it added.

Deliveries of Harley-Davidson X440 will commence from October 2023 onwards, the company said.

The Harley-Davidson X440 marks Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson's foray into the 440cc segment for the first time in India.

In October 2020, Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson announced a partnership for the Indian market. The deal envisaged Hero MotoCorp developing and selling a range of premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson brand name in the country.

It is also entrusted to take care of service and parts requirements for Harley bikes. It also has the mandate to sell Harley accessories and general merchandise, riding gear and apparel through a network of brand-exclusive Harley-Davidson dealers and its existing sales network in the country.

