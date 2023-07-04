Home Business

Hinduja-owned IIHL to raise USD 1.5 billion for RCap buyout

“The decision to raise $1.5 billion opens boundless opportunities to expand our business horizon in the country and also other global geographies, in the BFSI sector.

Published: 04th July 2023 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Image of IndusInd bank used for representational purpose only

Image of IndusInd bank used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Hinduja group-owned IndusInd International Holdings (IIHL), the promoter of IndusInd Bank, on Monday announced a $1.5-billion capital raising plan to increase its holding in IndusInd Bank to 26% from the current 15% and to fund its acquisition of debt-ridden Reliance Capital (RCap).

“The decision to raise $1.5 billion opens boundless opportunities to expand our business horizon in the country and also other global geographies, in the BFSI sector. Our aspirations will not be capital constrained as raising capital is not an issue at all for us,” said Ashok P Hinduja, chairman of IIHL in a statement.

On June 29, the lenders to Reliance Capital accepted the revised `9,661 crore bid by IndusInd Bank. IIHL had made the highest cash offer of `9,661 crore in the auctions and secured as much as 99% of the lenders’ votes.

“Today, the Administrator has issued the duly signed Letter of Intent. IIHL was the sole Resolution Applicant with a bid amount of $1.2 billion in the process run under IBC for Reliance Capital Limited,” said the company. “Needless to mention, the underlying operating companies in Reliance Capital are in insurance, asset reconstruction, broking, etc and augur well to meet IIHL’s aspirations in the BFSI sector,” it added.

RCap administrator is likely to file the IIHL resolution plan in the NCLT Mumbai this week as the deadline of July 15 to file is approaching. Operating companies under Reliance Capital are into insurance (life, general and health), asset reconstruction and broking.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIHL IndusInd Bank Hinduja group Reliance Capital
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp