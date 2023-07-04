Home Business

Jio Bharat internet-enabled phone launched at Rs 999 

The company is also offering a plan worth Rs 123 per month for unlimited voice calls and 14 GB data.

Reliance Jio

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   A move that could again disrupt the telecom industry, the country’s largest telecom operator Reliance Jio has launched a phone at Rs 999. Called Jio Bharat, the device comes at the lowest entry price for an internet-enabled phone. The purpose of the company is to migrate  250 million 2G mobile subscribers with feature phones to 4G.

The company is also offering a plan worth Rs 123 per month for unlimited voice calls and 14 GB of data. “There are still 250 million mobile phone users in India who remain ‘trapped’ in the 2G era, unable to tap into basic features of the internet at a time when the world stands at the cusp of a 5G revolution.

Six years ago when Jio was launched, we made it clear that Jio will leave no stone unturned to democratize the internet and pass the benefits of technology to every Indian,” said Akash Ambani, Chairman, of Reliance Jio. Users can use features like UPI-enabled through JioPay, the phone will have JioCinema, JioSaavn, and FM Radio.





