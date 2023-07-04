Home Business

Markets fire on all cylinders: Sensex, Nifty end at new closing highs

Rallying for the fifth straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 274 points or 0.42 per cent to settle at its all-time closing high of 65,479.05.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty advanced further to settle at record highs for the fourth straight session on Tuesday, driven by unabated foreign fund inflows and largely bullish investor sentiments.

Besides, heavy buying in index majors Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, HDFC Bank and TCS added to the optimism in the equity market.

The NSE Nifty climbed 66.45 points or 0.34 per cent to end at a fresh record high of 19,389. During the day, it advanced 111.6 points or 0.57 per cent to hit its all-time intra-day peak of 19,434.15.

Bajaj Finance was the best performer in the Sensex chart, spurting 7.71 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, NTPC, Titan, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India and ITC.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel and UltraTech Cement were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the green while Seoul and Tokyo ended lower.

Equity markets in Europe were trading on a mixed note in the mid-session deals.

The US markets ended in positive territory on Monday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.15 per cent to USD 75.51 a barrel.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,995.92 crore on Monday, according to exchange data. FPIs pumped Rs 47,148 crore in the Indian equities in June, making it the highest inflow in 10 months.

