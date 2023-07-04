Home Business

NCLAT closes insolvency case against Zee Entertainment

ZEEL is merging with rival Culver Max Entertainment Pvt Ltd, formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India, which will create India’s biggest media empire.

Published: 04th July 2023 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday disposed of the appeal filed by ZEE Entertainment Enterprise Ltd (ZEEL) promoters after the media major reached a settlement with IndusInd Bank following payment of all dues to the financial creditor.

The latest development comes as a relief for the promoters of Zee Entertainment who are under pressure after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) passed an interim order which barred Punit Goenka and Subhas Chandra from holding any key positions.

ZEEL is merging with rival Culver Max Entertainment Pvt Ltd, formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India, which will create India’s biggest media empire. A joint application was moved by Punit Goenka, Managing Director and CEO of ZEEL, and IndusInd Bank bringing on record the settlement agreement dated March 29, 2023 reached between the financial creditor and the leading media & entertainment firm.

Counsel appearing for the parties submitted that as per the settlement agreement, all payments have been made before June 30, 2023. They also requested to close the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process against ZEEL.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCLAT ZEEL IndusInd Bank Sebi
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp