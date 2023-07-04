Home Business

Retail tomato prices further shoot up to Rs 155/kg; highest in Kolkata among metros 

 In Delhi and Chennai, prices were ruling at Rs 110 per kg and 117 per kg, respectively.

Published: 04th July 2023 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Consumers stand in a queue to buy tomatoes at a subsidised price of `50 a kg at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada.(Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Retail tomato prices have shot up to Rs 155 per kg across major cities in the country due to the supply disruption caused due to rain in the producing region, as per the official data.

In metros, retail tomato prices were ruling in the range of Rs 58-148 per kg, with the highest in Kolkata at Rs 148 per kg and lowest in Mumbai at Rs 58 per kg. In Delhi and Chennai, prices were ruling at Rs 110 per kg and 117 per kg, respectively.

As per the data maintained by the consumer affairs ministry, the average all-India retail price was Rs 83.29 per kg, with a modal price of Rs 100 per kg.

The highest Rs 155 per kg was in Siliguri, West Bengal, the data showed.

Meanwhile, in the national capital, the local vendors are selling tomato in the range of Rs 120-140 per kg depending on the quality and locality.

"We have purchased best quality tomato at Rs 120 per kg from Azadpur wholesale market and selling at Rs 140 per kg in retail," local vendor Jyotish Kumar Jha in Paschim Vihar said.

The supply has been disrupted in the last two week from the producing states, where harvesting and transportation have been affected.

The government has maintained that the current spike in tomato prices is a seasonal phenomenon, and around this time, prices generally remain high.

The prices are expected to cool down in the next 15 days and normalise in a month.

