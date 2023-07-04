Home Business

Senco IPO opens today, price band at Rs 301-317/share

The initial share sale will conclude on July 6 and the bidding for anchor investors will open on July 3, according to the Red Herring Prospectus.

Published: 04th July 2023

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   Jewellery retailer Senco Gold Ltd initial public offering (IPO), which will open for public subscription on July 4, price band has been fixed at Rs 301 to Rs 317 for its Rs 405 crore, the company said on Monday.

The initial share sale will conclude on July 6 and the bidding for anchor investors will open on July 3, according to the Red Herring Prospectus. The bids have to be made for a minimum of 47 shares of Rs 10 each and multiples thereof.

The Senco IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 270 crore and an offer-for-sale of equity shares to the tune of Rs 135 crore by selling shareholder ‘SAIF Partners India IV Ltd, the RHP said. Currently, SAIF Partners has a 19.23% stake in the jewellery retail chain. It will be offloading its stake by 8-9% in this issue, Senco managing director and CEO Suvankar Sen said.

