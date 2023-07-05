Home Business

Banking sector consolidation gathers pace after HDFC merger

Experts believe that mergers and acquisitions in the financial services sector to continue as it would help them to get capital and increase their reach of new customers.

By Sachin Kumar
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Days after the completion of the mega-merger of HDFC Bank and mortgage lender HDFC, another private lender, IDFC First Bank, announced its merger with its parent firm IDFC.  While the last decade witnessed the mergers of public banks, the recent mergers underscore the consolidation gaining momentum in the private banking sector.

The board of IDFC First Bank, on Tuesday, approved the scheme of amalgamation of IDFC Limited with IDFC First Bank. The proposed merger will consolidate the two entities into a single institution and simplify the corporate structure. 

IDFC Bank made its foray into the banking sector after IDFC Limited, an infrastructure financing institution, received a banking licence from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in 2014. In 2018, IDFC Bank and Capital First announced the completion of the merger to become IDFC First Bank.

“IDFC’s proposed merger with IDFC Bank, on the line of the reverse merger of the parent HDFC Ltd with HDFC Bank indicates the consolidation happening in the Indian banking system. This is a healthy development,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Earlier in March, Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) completed its reverse merger with its holding company Equitas Holdings. As per RBI regulations, holding companies are allowed to reduce stakes below 40 percent after five years of operations.

Experts believe the mergers and acquisitions in the financial services sector to continue as it would help them to get capital and increase their reach of new customers. “With these mergers, the banks aim to leverage economies of scale. The merger brings additional capital and geographical reach which is needed to face the competition which would only get fierce in the coming years,” a banking analyst told this newspaper.

Last year, Shriram Capital, the holding company of the Shriram Group, and Shriram City Union Finance were merged with Shriram Transport Finance, and the merged entity was named Shriram Finance. The recent mergers highlight the trend of consolidation happening in private banks and follow mergers of public banks in the previous decade. Aiming to create big and well-capitalised banks, the government in 2019, announced a mega-merger of 10 public banks into four.  

