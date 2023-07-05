Home Business

Marico predicts strong profit growth despite lackluster rural demand

Company sees rural demand revival below expectations, but lower costs to boost profit

Published: 05th July 2023 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

Marico is known for Saffola and Parachute brands

By Online Desk

Marico Ltd, the company that sells Parachute and Saffola branded vegetable oils, said it expects "double-digit growth" in its profit for the three months ended June due to a decline in costs, despite poor rural demand.

"Demand trends in the sector remained stable during the quarter, although signs of improvement on a sequential basis were not clearly visible. While urban markets were steady, the anticipated pickup in rural demand remained elusive," the company said. However, it added that it continues to be hopeful of a gradual recovery in rural demand due to various factors, such as moderating headline inflation, an increase in minimum support prices for crops, easing liquidity pressures and forecast of a near-normal monsoon.

The company said it expects strong improvements in its profitability due to a sharp decline in raw material prices. Copra prices stayed in a favourable zone [during April-June] and edible oil prices declined sharply, while crude derivatives remained firm," it said.

Because of this, gross margin -- a measure of profitability arrived at after deducting direct manufacturing costs -- is expected to expand materially on a year-on-year as well as on a sequential basis, the company said.

However, the company has increased its advertising and promotional expenses during the three months ended June, and this would offset some of the benefits. Overall, the net profit of the company for the period would expand by double digits.

"The business has exhibited a healthy margin upside..the company remains confident of resuming an upward trajectory across key growth parameters from hereon," it added.

Meanwhile, on the revenue front, there was a fall of low-single digits on a year-on-year basis. This was due to a 30% decline in prices for Saffola edible oils.

During the quarter, the performance of the domestic business was affected by significant trade destocking in Saffola Edible Oils in reaction to sharply falling vegetable oil prices.

Domestic sales volumes grew in "low-single digits", with a minor volume drop in Parachute coconut oil, low double digit volume growth in Saffola edible oils and flattish quarter for value added hair oils, the company said.

It said that among the newer products, foods continued its strong run, while Premium Personal Care (including Digital-First portfolio) remained steady.

"While primary volume growth was marred by one-time internal and external factors mentioned above, we expect a visible pickup from the coming quarter given the sustained healthy trends in offtakes, market share and penetration across our key franchises," the company said.

The company's international business maintained its healthy growth momentum as it delivered high single-digit constant currency growth during the quarter, with most geographies exhibiting resilience in a volatile global operating environment, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
financial results Marico
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp