Walmart Global Tech appoints Balu Chaturvedula as new India head

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Walmart Global Tech, the technology arm of Walmart, has appointed Balu Chaturvedula as its new country head for India. Chaturvedula recently served as vice President, Supply Chain Technology for Walmart’s US Omni Tech organisation.

He succeeds Hari Vasudev, who will transition to a global role in Bentonville, Arkansas as executive vice President, Global Tech Platforms, the company said in a statement. “Balu’s vast technical expertise and tenure as a Walmart leader will benefit our efforts as a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer,” said Suresh Kumar, Executive Vice President, Global Chief Technology Officer and Chief Development Officer, Walmart Inc.

Chaturvedula joined Walmart in 2015, and during his tenure, he played a vital role in building the fulfilment technology. With nearly three decades of experience in the tech industry, Balu has played an integral role in nurturing the supply chain talent in India.

Prior to Walmart, Chaturvedula worked with organisations such as HP, Yahoo! and Motorola. Balu holds an engineering degree from the University of Madras and an executive management degree from UC Berkeley.

