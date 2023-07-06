Home Business

Akasa Air expects to have 3,500 employees by year-end 

Akasa Air plans to start international operations by the end of 2023.

Published: 06th July 2023 10:18 PM

Akasa Air plane. (File photo | Express)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Akasa Air on Thursday said it has one of the lowest attrition rates in the industry and expects to have around 3,500 employees by the end of this year, amid reports that scores of cabin crew have put in their papers.

Currently, the carrier, which started flying in August last year, operates more than 900 flights every week.

It also plans to start international operations by the end of 2023.

"At Akasa, we have one of the lowest attrition rates and the fastest-growing network in the industry. Today, we have 3,000 employees and expect to grow to approximately 3,500 employees in 2023," it said in the statement.

The airline, which currently has 19 planes, expects to have a total of 72 aircraft by March 2027.

Last month, the airline announced it will acquire four more Boeing 737 Max planes and said it was looking at a three-digit aircraft order by the end of this year.

"The speculation on cabin crew resignations at Akasa is factually incorrect and baseless as is the statement on the reduction of capacity. In fact, reality is quite the opposite," the carrier said on Thursday.

In May, Akasa Air carried 6. 29 lakh passengers and the domestic market share stood at 4.8 per cent.

