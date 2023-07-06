Home Business

Delhi High Court allows Go First lessors to carry out plane maintenance

The lessors before the Delhi High court were arguing that the airline has no rights over planes as the leases have been terminated.

Published: 06th July 2023 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday allowed lessors of crisis-stricken airline Go First to carry out inspection and interim maintenance works of their aircraft, twice a month. The high court was hearing lessors’ petitions for deregistration of the planes by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), in order to get them back. Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju said, “There can be no denial of the fact that the aircraft of the petitioners are extremely valuable equipment which requires regular maintenance.”

The interim permission for inspection of aircraft will be applicable until the final disposal of the group of pleas while the respondents including Go First, or their representative as appointed by the NCLT were restrained by the court.

The court held that the respondents (airline and or its  representative) are “restrained from removing, replacing, taking out any part or component etc or any relevant operational or other manual records, documentation from any of 30 aircraft except with prior written approval of lessor of such aircraft.”

The petitioners in the case include Pembroke Aircraft Leasing 11, Eos Aviation 12 (Ireland), DAE SY 13 Ireland, SFV Aircraft Holdings Ire 9 DAC Limited, Accipiter Investments Aircraft 2, ACG Aircraft Leasing Ireland Limited, GY Aviation Lease 1722 Co Limited, and SMBC Aviation Capital.

Those who leased out their planes to Go First approached the court after the crisis-hit airline moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Delhi, to initiate a corporate insolvency resolution process. The lessors before the Delhi High court were arguing that the airline has no rights over planes as the leases have been terminated. Go First stopped operations from May 3, and has now suspended flights till at least July 10.

As per the airline’s plea before NCLT, it initiated emergency arbitration proceedings against Pratt & Whitney in April 2020 and already paid Rs 19,980 crore to its creditors, out of which Rs 5,400 crore was paid to the lessors in the last two years towards the lease rent and maintenance reserve despite 40% to 50% of the fleet not operational.  The airline also claimed it has exhausted all financial resources.

Permission applicable until disposal of pleas

Interim permission for inspection of aircraft will be applicable until the final disposal of the group of pleas while the respondents including Go First, or their representative as appointed by the NCLT were restrained by the court. Lessors approached the court after the airline moved NCLT, Delhi, to initiate a corporate insolvency resolution process

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Go first Airline Civil Aviation insolvency
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp