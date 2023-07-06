Home Business

Pharmeasy to raise Rs 2,000 crore; Manipal Group to invest 

Sources also said the company is in talks with two-three more shareholders and the actual amount of fundraising, valuation and investors will be confirmed in a few days.

Published: 06th July 2023 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Funding, contribution, donation

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pharmacy chain Pharmeasy will raise over Rs 2,000 crore at a valuation of $500-$600 million, a significant drop from its valuation of $5.6 billion in 2021. Manipal Group will invest 50% of the total funding, sources told this newspaper.

The announcement will be made official next week. Sources also said the company is in talks with two-three more shareholders and the actual amount of fundraising, valuation and investors will be confirmed in a few days. Pharmeasy is an API Holdings-owned omnichannel pharmacy chain. As per reports, Manipal Group’s family office might become the company’s single largest shareholder after its investment in Pharmeasy.

Earlier this year, US investment firm Neuberger Berman cut its valuation to $4.4 billion. In November last year, API Holdings had withdrawn its draft red herring prospectus due to volatile market conditions.

Though the health tech start-ups had seen exponential growth during Covid period, many start-ups are now facing harsh funding winter. It has struggled to find investors in the past few quarters and if the funding round materialises, it will see its valuation plummet to $500 million-$600 million.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pharmeasy valuation Funds
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp