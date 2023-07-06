Home Business

Start-up fundraising down 72 per cent in first half of 2023

The total funding in H1 2023 declined by 24% compared to H2 2022 - $7.3 billion.

Published: 06th July 2023 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Funding, start-up, investment

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian start-up ecosystem faced a challenging first half of 2023 as the total funding- $5.5 billion- declined by over 72% compared to H1 2022. Start-ups had raised $19.7 billion in H12022. While there were no new unicorns in the first six months, the period saw 74 acquisitions, as per a report from SaaS-based market intelligence platform Tracxn. While still ranking among the top three funded geographies globally after the US and the UK, the region’s funding trend mirrored the declining trend witnessed across the world.

The total funding in H1 2023 declined by 24% compared to H2 2022 - $7.3 billion. The number of funding rounds also experienced a substantial decrease in H1 2023 (536), with a drop of 43% compared to H2 2022 (946) and 66% compared to H1 2022 (1586), the report said.

Neha Singh, co-founder, of Tracxn, said, “As per our latest semi-annual India tech report, despite India being one of the top-performing countries across the globe with respect to funding in the private sector, it is facing a deceleration in funding due to inflation and other macroeconomic factors.”

“India still continues to be one of the fastest-growing economies. India’s start-up ecosystem ranked third in terms of funding in 2022, and it moved up to second in Q1 2023, and there is a tremendous amount of growth potential,” she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
start-up funding Tracxn acquisitions
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp