Finance minister asks PSBs to follow fair NPA recognition norm for growth

ENS Economic Bureau By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday asked heads of public sector banks (PSBs) to make sure of fair and transparent recognition of bad loans and pursue robust risk management practices so as to maintain the momentum of growth and profitability.

PSBs earned a record aggregate net profit of about Rs 1.05 lakh crore in FY23, nearly triple from net profits earned in 2013-14. In the review meeting with the top management of PSBs, discussions were held on the positive macro trends, improved business sentiments, ‘Twin balance sheet advantage’ and performance of the state-run banks.

All the major financial parameters viz., credit deployment, profitability, asset quality, capital adequacy etc. indicate that the performance of PSBs has significantly improved. They’re adequately capitalised, resilient, and have sound financial health.

The asset quality of PSBs has improved with gross NPAs at 4.97% and net NPAs at 1.24% in March 2023, the ministry said in a release on Thursday. Sitharaman emphasised banks’ adherence to the regulatory framework by focusing on risk management, and diversification of business base



