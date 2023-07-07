Home Business

Infosys announces new subsidiary in Canada

Its offices will enable it to tap into local talent across the country to support continued business growth in the region.

Published: 07th July 2023

Infosys (Photo | EPS)

Image used for representative purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

By ENS Economic Bureau
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Infosys Public Services (IPS), a North America-based company of Infosys, on Thursday, announced the opening of its new subsidiary in Canada. Infosys Public Services, Canada (IPS Canada), is a 10,000 square feet digital centre, headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario with local offices in Mississauga ON, Calgary AB, and Burnaby BC.

IPS Canada accelerates digital transformation for public sector organisations across the country, including federal departments, provincial ministries, municipalities, and crown corporations, and provides access to top-tier IT  talent and innovative solutions to improve the delivery of government services to Canadians, the company said.

This IPS Canada announcement is the latest development in a series of investments made by Infosys, which has expanded its employee count to over 7,000 with a commitment to increase it to 8,000 employees by 2024. IPS Canada will also work with local universities and technical colleges to recruit talent. Its offices will enable it to tap into local talent across the country to support continued business growth in the region.

IPS CANADA TO EMPLOY 7K, TO RAISE HEADCOUNT LATER
IPS Canada announcement is the latest development in a series of investments made by Infosys, which has expanded the employee count to over 7,000 with a commitment to increase to 8,000 employees by 2024. 

