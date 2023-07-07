Home Business

McDonald's in Delhi struggles to serve items with tomato amid soaring prices

The price spike can be attributed to multiple factors, such as the ongoing heat wave in crucial tomato-growing regions and heavy rainfall, which has disrupted the supply chains.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Due to an ongoing surge in tomato prices, McDonald's in Delhi has issued a notice explaining the unavailability of tomatoes from their food items.

"Dear Customers, we are ever committed to serving you the best food with the best of ingredients. Despite our best efforts, we are not able to get adequate quantities of tomatoes which pass our world-class stringent quality checks. Hence for the time being we are forced to serve you products without tomatoes,” reads the notice posted outside the McDonald’s outlets in the national capital

“Rest assured; we are working to get the tomato supplies back. We value your patronage and regret the inconvenience caused," it added.

Furthermore, the shorter shelf life of tomatoes has also contributed to the rise.

According to recent reports, the price of tomatoes skyrocketed from Rs 15 per kg in the first week of May to an astonishing Rs 120-150 per kg across the country.

Wholesalers have claimed that the price of vegetables has doubled in a week and their sales have been reduced by 40 per cent.

“I am selling tomatoes at Rs 120 per kg while bottle gourd is being sold at Rs 60 per kg. The coriander, which we usually gave as complimentary, is now at Rs 300 per kg. Cauliflower is at Rs 160 per kg and ginger is being sold at Rs 400 per kg,” said Manoj Kumar, a wholesale dealer in Delhi and Noida.

