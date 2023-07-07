Home Business

TCS to train 25,000 engineers in GenAI

Nearly all executives (96%) recognise that generative AI is a key topic in the boardroom, with the majority confirming that their leadership are strong advocates.

Published: 07th July 2023 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

TCS office building

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By ENS Economic Bureau
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday said it plans to get 25,000 employees trained and certified on Azure Open AI to help clients accelerate their adoption of this new technology.

It has deepened the partnership with Microsoft and the IT services company announced that it will significantly scale its Azure Open AI expertise and launch new Generative AI offerings for clients. “Generative AI upends how enterprises can grow revenue, create new innovations, and get more work done—it’s a game-changer that has the potential to do all of this faster, better, and more cost-effectively,” said Siva Ganesan, Head, of Microsoft Business Unit, TCS.

Meanwhile, in its latest report, Capgemini Research Institute said Generative AI tools for chatbots, product and service design, and customer experience are seen as most relevant for organisations.

Nearly all executives (96%) recognise that generative AI is a key topic in the boardroom, with the majority confirming that their leadership are strong advocates. About 70% of executives believe that generative AI will enable organisations to widen the scope of the roles of knowledge workers, the report said.

Companies also believe that the most relevant generative AI-based platforms or tools for their industries are chatbots for automating customer service and improving knowledge management and designing, collecting, or summarising data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TCS technology Azure Open AI
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp