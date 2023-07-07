TCS to train 25,000 engineers in GenAI

ENS Economic Bureau By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday said it plans to get 25,000 employees trained and certified on Azure Open AI to help clients accelerate their adoption of this new technology.

It has deepened the partnership with Microsoft and the IT services company announced that it will significantly scale its Azure Open AI expertise and launch new Generative AI offerings for clients. “Generative AI upends how enterprises can grow revenue, create new innovations, and get more work done—it’s a game-changer that has the potential to do all of this faster, better, and more cost-effectively,” said Siva Ganesan, Head, of Microsoft Business Unit, TCS.

Meanwhile, in its latest report, Capgemini Research Institute said Generative AI tools for chatbots, product and service design, and customer experience are seen as most relevant for organisations.

Nearly all executives (96%) recognise that generative AI is a key topic in the boardroom, with the majority confirming that their leadership are strong advocates. About 70% of executives believe that generative AI will enable organisations to widen the scope of the roles of knowledge workers, the report said.

Companies also believe that the most relevant generative AI-based platforms or tools for their industries are chatbots for automating customer service and improving knowledge management and designing, collecting, or summarising data.

