Home Business

Telecom secretary Rajaraman new IFSCA Chairman

K Rajaraman will be taking over from Injeti Srinivas, who assumed the responsibility of chairperson of IFSCA on 9 of July 2020.

Published: 09th July 2023 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2023 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

mobile tower, signal, telecom

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government has appointed telecom secretary K Rajaraman as the new Chairman of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) for a period of three years with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post, or till attaining the age of 65 years, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest.

K Rajaraman will be taking over from Injeti Srinivas, who assumed the responsibility of the chairperson of IFSCA on 9 July 2020. K Rajaraman is an Indian Administrative Services Officer of the 1989 batch, from the Tamil Nadu cadre. Rajaraman has held many important positions in the Union Government which include additional secretary in the Department of economic affairs, and joint secretary in the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, and the Government of India.

He has also held several key positions in the Government of Tamil Nadu including Managing Director of Chennai Metro Railway Limited and Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Government of Tamil Nadu etc. The IFSCA has been established as a unified regulator with a holistic vision in order to promote ease of doing business in international financial services centres (IFSC). Currently, GIFT City, Gujarat is the only IFSC that the country has.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Rajaraman telecom secretary IFSCA
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp