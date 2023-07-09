Telecom secretary Rajaraman new IFSCA Chairman

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government has appointed telecom secretary K Rajaraman as the new Chairman of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) for a period of three years with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post, or till attaining the age of 65 years, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest.

K Rajaraman will be taking over from Injeti Srinivas, who assumed the responsibility of the chairperson of IFSCA on 9 July 2020. K Rajaraman is an Indian Administrative Services Officer of the 1989 batch, from the Tamil Nadu cadre. Rajaraman has held many important positions in the Union Government which include additional secretary in the Department of economic affairs, and joint secretary in the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, and the Government of India.

He has also held several key positions in the Government of Tamil Nadu including Managing Director of Chennai Metro Railway Limited and Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Government of Tamil Nadu etc. The IFSCA has been established as a unified regulator with a holistic vision in order to promote ease of doing business in international financial services centres (IFSC). Currently, GIFT City, Gujarat is the only IFSC that the country has.

