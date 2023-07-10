Home Business

Never trust manufactured headlines: Cong after Foxconn withdraws from Vedanta joint venture

In a statement, Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, said it "has determined it will not move forward on the joint venture with Vedanta.

Published: 10th July 2023 11:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2023 11:04 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As Foxconn decided to pull out of the semi-conductor joint venture with Indian conglomerate Vedanta, the Congress took a swipe at the BJP, saying "whether Gujarat Model or 'New India' never trust the manufactured headlines".

The Opposition party's swipe came after Taiwan's Foxconn announced the break-up and said it is "working to remove the Foxconn name from what now is a fully-owned entity of Vedanta".

Reacting to the development, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Remember the publicity at the time of announcing the project? Gujarat CM even claimed 1 lakh jobs will be created! This has been the fate of many MOUs signed in Vibrant Gujarat summits year after year, and will be the fate in other such copycat summits like Global Investor Summits in UP."

In another tweet, he said, "So Foxconn-Vedanta is off. But Micron still seems to be on for semiconductor chip assembly, packaging and testing."

"Micron though is putting up just 30% of the USD 2.75 billion with 50% coming from the Centre and 20% from the Gujarat Govt. By any standards this appears to be a hugely hefty subsidy to an American company," Ramesh claimed.

Foxconn has withdrawn from a USD 19.5-billion semiconductor joint venture with mining baron Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Ltd as the venture struggled to get a technology partner to make chips that are used in mobile phones to refrigerators and cars.

In a statement, Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, said it "has determined it will not move forward on the joint venture with Vedanta.

Agarwal's metals-to-oil conglomerate responded saying it was "fully committed to its semiconductor fab project and we have lined up other partners to set up India's first foundry.

It, however, did not give details of the new partners.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress party Foxconn manufactured headlines Vedanta
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp