Home Business

SAT refuses to stay order against Chandra, Goenka

The appellate tribunal has now directed Chandra and Goenka to file a response to Sebi’s order within two weeks and also asked the regulator to fix a date for hearing within a week.

Published: 11th July 2023 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2023 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd MD Punit Goenka

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd MD Punit Goenka

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  In a big disappointment of ZEE Entertainment Enterprise Ltd (ZEEL), the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Monday refused to stay the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) order that barred Punit Goenka, MD and CEO and Subhash Chandra, Chairman, Essel Group, from holding any key managerial position in any listed company.

The appellate tribunal has now directed Chandra and Goenka to file a response to Sebi’s order within two weeks and also asked the regulator to fix a date for the hearing within a week. “In the absence of any evidence being filed by the appellants before us, we do not find any perversity, irregularity, illegality or irrationality in passing of the impugned order,” said SAT. This order will further delay the merger of ZEEL with Sony as stakeholders would like to get more clarity and wait for the final verdict on this matter

As per the terms of the merger deal, Goenka was supposed to be the managing director and CEO of the merged entity. In a bid to clear the doubt about the future of the deal, Goenka has said that the merger should go ahead irrespective of whether he is CEO or not.

In the interim order on June 12, Sebi barred Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka from holding the position of director or key managerial personnel in any listed company for siphoning off funds of the media firm. Both Chandra and Goenka moved SAT seeking a stay on the Sebi order, citing injustice.

During the hearing last month, ZEE had argued that the capital market regulator did not have any evidence beyond bank statements to prove allegations of round-tripping of funds and therefore it cannot pass ex parte order.

Investors turned cautious after SAT order as shares of ZEEL declined 2.4 percent to close at Rs201.50 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Monday. The board of directors of Zee Entertainment Enterprises on December 22 last year approved the merger with Sony Pictures Networks India.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ZEE Entertainment Enterprise SEBI Essel Group Subhash Chandra Punit Goenka
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp