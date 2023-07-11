Home Business

Tax dept to check illegal inducement of voters

The CBIC will be teaming with the Election Commission of India (ECI) to prevent the flow of suspicious cash, illicit liquor, drugs/narcotics, freebies and smuggled goods during election.

Published: 11th July 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2023 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Income Tax department sleuths, tax evasion

For representational purposes

By Dipak Mondal
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The indirect tax department will be keeping a close watch on petrol pumps, farmhouses, marriage halls and slaughterhouses in poll-bound areas to illegal inducement of voters.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes (CBIC) will be teaming with the Election Commission of India (ECI) to prevent the flow of suspicious cash, illicit liquor, drugs/narcotics, freebies and smuggled goods during elections.

The CBIC has issued a standard operating procedure (SoP) for GST and customs officers to keep a strict vigil on such practices. As per the SoP, a copy of which is with the TNIE, principal chief commissioners and commissioner rank officials must establish a sufficient number of flying squads and static surveillance teams for road and transit checks of vehicles and verification of warehouses, as and when required.

In order to prevent unauthorized diversion of liquor, cigarettes etc, GST and customs field officials have been asked to maintain special watch on warehouses. The officers have been told that if any goods are found to be linked to the canvassing process or for use during an election, the cost of such goods should be communicated to the principal director general, Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) or Director General of GST Intelligence along with district election officers and returning officers.

The officers have been asked to ensure stock checking of manufacturers, wholesale distributors, and retailers to identify goods that might be meant for election canvassing and for distribution to voters.

They have also been asked to check the sudden surge in the movement of goods like dhoti, saris, t-shirts, umbrellas, pagri, etc. especially from neighbouring states. The field officers will be monitoring fuels consumed during the election process by candidates and parties.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
illegal inducement Voters indirect tax suspicious cash illicit liquor narcotics freebies
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp