Home Business

Byju’s denies reports of govt investigation into its account books

Edtech firm Byju’s on Tuesday confirmed that it has not yet received any communication from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).

Published: 12th July 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo | BYJUS YouTube Screengrab)

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | BYJU'S YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Edtech firm Byju’s on Tuesday confirmed that it has not yet received any communication from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).  As media reports said the Centre has ordered an inspection into the finances of Byju’s, but the company denied it and said they have previously provided appropriate explanations and clarifications to the MCA during routine inspections.

Earlier it was reported that the Serious Frauds Investigation Office (SFIO) has started an investigation into Byju’s alleged governance lapses and also financial reporting compliance failures. The edtech firm said that it has not received any communication from the SFIO.

In a statement on Tuesday, Zulfiquar Memon, Managing Partner, MZM Legal, said, “I can confirm Byju’s has not yet received any communication from the MCA. Should a routine inspection take place, Byju’s will be happy to cooperate fully and provide all necessary explanations and clarifications.”

The edtech firm recently faced many exits, including the resignation of three prominent board members. Recently, it was reported that two independent directors of the firm’s subsidiary tuition chain Aakash Educational Services have resigned from the board.

ALSO READ | Byju’s proposes to form committee to advise CEO

Byju’s has been facing many issues including a legal battle with lenders over USD 1.2 billion term loan B (TLB) and the exit of Deloitte. In a recent town hall meeting, co-founder and CEO Byju Raveendran acknowledged the challenges faced by the company and emphasised the team’s talent, strength to overcome obstacles.

ALSO READ | Byju’s says loan dispute will be resolved in a few weeks

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Byju govt investigation account books
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp