Home Business

Steep inflation hampered consumption demand, says ITC

The country’s top fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) player, ITC Ltd, has said that owing to steep inflation, consumption of FMCG products remained subdued, especially in rural India.

Published: 12th July 2023 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Inflation

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   The country’s top fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) player, ITC Ltd, has said that owing to steep inflation, consumption of FMCG products remained subdued, especially in rural India.

“With steep inflation impinging upon household budgets, consumption demand remained subdued, especially in rural markets and for certain discretionary categories in urban markets. Input costs remained elevated, even as certain commodities witnessed sequential moderation in prices towards the latter half of the year,” said the Kolkata-based conglomerate in its FY22-23 Annual Report released on Tuesday.

Besides FMCG products, ITC’s personal care products also faced inflationary pressure. In the many months of FY23, consumer inflation remained high and outside the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s comfort zone of below 6%. The RBI had last month made a slight downward revision to its inflation forecast for FY2023-24, lowering it by 10 basis points to 5.1%.

ITC said that even as inflation is projected to soften on an overall basis, prices of certain industry-specific commodities are expected to remain elevated with continued geopolitical issues and supply chain disruptions.

“The year is also expected to witness ‘El Nino’ weather phenomenon after three consecutive ‘La Nina’ years; the impact of this on monsoon, along with related events like heatwaves, spatial and temporal rainfall distribution etc. will remain a key monitorable for agri output, inflation and consumer demand in 2023,” the company said. It added that a good Rabi harvest, broad-based credit growth and Government’s thrust on capital spending to bolster investment activity supported by buoyant tax collections, augur well for the economy going forward.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ITC Ltd steep inflation FMCG products rural India
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp