Wipro launches ai360; to invest USD 1 billion in AI

BENGALURU: IT major Wipro has launched Wipro ai360, an AI (Artificial Intelligence)-first innovation ecosystem, and it will also invest $1 billion in advancing AI capabilities over the next three years.

Wipro ai360 will bring together 30,000 Wipro experts in data analytics and AI with the company's technology and advisory ecosystem from four global business lines.

Capabilities across cloud and partnerships; data, analytics and AI; design and consulting; cybersecurity; as well as engineering will be leveraged to develop new solutions and embed AI into all processes and practices, the company said in a statement.

It said the USD 1 billion investment will help further advance the company's AI, data and analytics capabilities and foundation, R&D and platforms, enhance FullStride Cloud, and build new consulting capabilities to help clients adapt to change and unlock new value through AI.

Wipro will also accelerate investments in start-ups through Wipro Ventures. Additionally, the company will launch a GenAI Seed Accelerator program, which will provide select GenAI-focused start-ups with the training needed to become enterprise-ready.

The company will train 250,000 employees on AI fundamentals and responsible use of AI over the next one year, and will continue to provide more customised, ongoing training for employees in AI-specialised roles.

“Artificial Intelligence is a fast-moving field. Especially with the emergence of generative AI, we expect a fundamental shift up ahead, for all industries. New business models, new ways of working, and new challenges, too. We are ready for the AI-driven future," said Thierry Delaporte, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro Limited.

