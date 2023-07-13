Home Business

Delta Corp, Nazara shares crash after GST hike on online gaming, casinos

In a stock exchange filing, Nazara Technologies clarified that this tax, once implemented, will apply only to the skill-based real money gaming segment of its business.

Published: 13th July 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

GST Council

Image used for representational purposes only. (File photo)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   Shares of Delta Corp and Nazara Technologies cracked up to 28% on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade after the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Tuesday approved the imposition of a uniform 28% tax on online gaming, casinos, and horse racing.

Delta Corp shares opened at a 10% lower circuit of Rs 222.15 apiece on the BSE, but then continued its downfall to hit an intraday low of Rs 178.20 apiece. Delta Corp closed 23% lower at Rs 189 a piece. Nazara shares opened 14% lowest at Rs 605 apiece but recovered later to close at ₹688, down 3% from its previous day’s closing. 

Gouri Puri, Partner,  Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co said: “This is a major setback to the online gaming industry. Taxing the prize pool at 28 per cent may impact gaming volumes and viability of gaming companies that were up until now growing impressively. This sends mixed signals to investors, considering that recent policy changes to regulate the online gaming industry had recognised its separate status and economic potential.”

In a stock exchange filing, Nazara Technologies clarified that this tax, once implemented, will apply only to the skill-based real money gaming segment of its business. The contribution of this segment to the company’s overall consolidated revenues for the financial year FY23 was 5.2%. “To the extent required, the company will proactively take steps to mitigate any potential impact to this segment of our business, and we anticipate minimal impact to our overall revenues,” Nazara Technologies said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delta Corp Nazara Technologies Share price BSE GST online gaming casinos horse racing
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp