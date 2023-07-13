Home Business

HCLTech misses estimates; defers salary hikes

Revenue from operations in June quarter stood at Rs 26,296 crore, down 12% sequentially and up 12.1% year-on-year (YoY).

Published: 13th July 2023 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Salary, cash

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  HCLTech on Wednesday missed Street estimates and reported a 7.6% rise in its consolidated net profit for June quarter at Rs 3,531 crore as against Rs 3,281 crore in the year-ago period. 

Revenue from operations in June quarter stood at Rs 26,296 crore, down 12% sequentially and up 12.1% year-on-year (YoY). HCLTech announced it will defer salary hikes for employees. Ramachandran Sundararajan, chief people officer, HCLTech, said, “This time of the year it makes announcements on pay reviews. In the past couple of years, the hiring that we have done and the compensation revision that we have done...taking that into consideration, the company has taken a decision to defer annual reviews by a quarter,” he said.

Infosys too has deferred salary hikes for its employees that are due for the June quarter. C Vijayakumar, CEO and MD, HCLTech, said, “In Q1FY24, our revenue and people strength sequentially moderated in line with the demand environment. We experience double-digit growth in our largest verticals - financial services, manufacturing and life sciences, and healthcare.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HCLTech Salary hike delays Revenue
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp