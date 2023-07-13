Wipro Q1 results hit by sharp deceleration in US financial revenue

By Online Desk

IT services company Wipro Ltd reported a sharp sequential decline in its profits due to lower revenue, as well as continued increase in employee expenses.

On a year-on-year basis, the IT services company reported a rise in its consolidated net profit to about Rs 2,886 crore for the June 2023 quarter from 2,559 crore in the year-ago period. In the quarter prior, it had net profit of Rs 3,094 crore.

Wipro's income from operations in the June quarter increased 6 per cent to Rs 22,831 crore.

However, on a sequential basis, the company's IT services revenue fell 2.1%. Its operating margin declined to 16.0% from 16.3%, reversing an increasing trend seen in recent quarters.

Stripped of the impact of a currency fluctuations, the company's performance was even worse, with a fall of 2.8% on the quarter.

In the preceding, January-March quarter, the company's revenue had fallen by 0.7% sequentially.

The biggest hit to the company's revenue came from its 'Americas 2' business segment. This is a segment that is home to the financial, manufacturing, hi-tech, energy and utilities industry services in the US, as well as the entire business from Canada.

Revenue in this segment fell to 6,830 crore from Rs 7,056 cr in the January-March quarter.

Operating profit from this segment was also sharply down at Rs 1,417 cr from Rs 1,594 cr in the preceding three months.

Other segments too did not fare well.

Americas 1 -- which house all its other US businesses, including healthcare, consumer, retail, transportation, communications, technology and the whole of its Latin American businesses, saw its revenue decline to 6,561 crore from 6,643 crore in the preceding three months.

However, in this segment, operating profit increased to 1,354 crore from 1,345 crore.

Revenue from Europe too fell marginally, but operating profit from this region fell sharply to Rs 997 cr from Rs 1,102 crore.

Attrition was at 17.3% for the 12 months ended June.

Overall, the company generated new deals worth $3.7 billion, out of which $1.2 bln was on account of 'large deals'. This was lower than the $4.2 bln reported in the preceding quarter and $4.3 bln in the quarter before that.

"We expect revenue from our IT Services business segment to be in the range of USD 2,722-2,805 million. This translates to sequential guidance of -2 per cent to +1 per cent in constant currency terms," the company said in a statement.

