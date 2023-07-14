Home Business

Federal Bank net profit surges 42% to Rs 854 cr

“We have had a strong start to FY24, despite Q1 traditionally being a seasonally soft quarter, by having broad based growth across all our businesses.

Published: 14th July 2023 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2023 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Federal Bank in Delhi.

Federal Bank. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Federal Bank, on Thursday, announced a 42% rise in net profit at Rs 854 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal, driven by a healthy rise in interest income. Net interest income jumped 20% to Rs 1,919 crore during the quarter, while other income rose 62% to Rs 732 crore.

The bank’s gross non-performing asset (GNPA) improved to 2.38% during the quarter from 2.69% last year whereas net NPA stood at 0.69%, which improved from 0.94% in the corresponding quarter last year. Shyam Srinivasan, chief executive officer and managing director, Federal Bank, said in a virtual press conference that the bank has board approval to raise up to Rs 4,000 crore in the current fiscal.

“We have had a strong start to FY24, despite Q1 traditionally being a seasonally soft quarter, by having broad-based growth across all our businesses. Our total business crossed the 4 lakh crore mark aided by 21 per cent growth in both our deposits and advances,” said Srinivasan. “The continued improvements in our return ratios are encouraging and we are cautiously optimistic of continued traction as we set our sights on becoming the most admired bank,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Federal Bank net profit GNPA
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp