Former SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar, Pai join Byju’s advisory council

The council will play a pivotal role in advising and mentoring Byju’s Board and its CEO, Byju Raveendran, on crucial matters that will shape the company’s future.

Published: 14th July 2023 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2023 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo | BYJUS YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Edtech company Byju’s on Thursday announced that former SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar and former CFO of Infosys TV Mohandas Pai will join the company’s newly constituted Advisory Council. The council will play a pivotal role in advising and mentoring Byju’s Board and its CEO, Byju Raveendran, on crucial matters that will shape the company’s future.

The appointment of these two leaders in finance and governance to Advisory Council underscores Byju’s commitment to enhance its financial governance mechanisms and leverage expert advice to drive sustainable growth and strategic decision-making, the company said in a statement.

The firm has hired upGrad’s former CEO Arjun Mohan as the CEO of its international business. Mohan had left upGrad in December last year. He was previously working with Byju’s as its chief business officer. These appointments come at a time when three prominent board members have stepped down from the company.

Byju’s founders Divya Gokulnath and Byju Raveendran said, “Their (Kumar and Pai) unparalleled leadership experience and deep understanding of finance and technology domains will enrich our strategic initiatives and strengthen our governance.” Kumar said the company has achieved an impressive growth trajectory and has built significant scale in its base of revenue, operations, and global presence.

