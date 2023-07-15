Senco lists at 36 per cent premium, Utkarsh IPO bought 102 times 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Shares of Senco Gold on Friday made a solid debut at the stock exchanges, listing at a 35.96% premium at Rs 431 apiece on the BSE. The strong opening was on the expected line as the IPO saw strong interest from investors and the shares were commanding a near 40% premium in the grey market.

Post the listing, the stock witnessed profit booking and by the end of the day, was down by 6% to close at Rs 405. The market cap of the Kolkata-based jeweller stood at Rs 3,145 crore, as per BSE. “We are not recommending any fresh buying at this level.

However, existing investors can hold the shares for the long term with a stop loss at Rs 387, as the company has good growth prospects”, said Anubhuti Mishra, Equity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart. Senco’s Rs 405 crore initial public offer was subscribed 77 times.

Most analysts recommended subscribing to the issue owing to its attractive valuation and the company being well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for gold jewellery in India. Meanwhile, the IPO of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank was subscribed by 102 times on the final day of the issue, becoming the second IPO, after ideaForge Technology, in recent times to breach the 100x subscription mark.

NEW DELHI: Shares of Senco Gold on Friday made a solid debut at the stock exchanges, listing at a 35.96% premium at Rs 431 apiece on the BSE. The strong opening was on the expected line as the IPO saw strong interest from investors and the shares were commanding a near 40% premium in the grey market. Post the listing, the stock witnessed profit booking and by the end of the day, was down by 6% to close at Rs 405. The market cap of the Kolkata-based jeweller stood at Rs 3,145 crore, as per BSE. “We are not recommending any fresh buying at this level. However, existing investors can hold the shares for the long term with a stop loss at Rs 387, as the company has good growth prospects”, said Anubhuti Mishra, Equity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart. Senco’s Rs 405 crore initial public offer was subscribed 77 times.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Most analysts recommended subscribing to the issue owing to its attractive valuation and the company being well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for gold jewellery in India. Meanwhile, the IPO of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank was subscribed by 102 times on the final day of the issue, becoming the second IPO, after ideaForge Technology, in recent times to breach the 100x subscription mark.