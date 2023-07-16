Home Business

Government reimposes windfall tax on domestic crude export

Tax rates are reviewed fortnightly based on average oil prices in the previous two weeks.

Published: 16th July 2023 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2023 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Crude Oil

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After a gap of two months, the government imposed the windfall tax on domestic crude oil production from nil to Rs 1,600 per tonne. However, there are no Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) taxes on export of diesel, petrol or aviation turbine fuel (ATF).

These changes are effective from July 15). In May 2023, the government cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to zero from Rs 4,100 per tonne. Tax rates are reviewed fortnightly based on average oil prices in the previous two weeks. Global crude oil prices have risen again on the back of supply cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia.

The crude basket averaging below $75/bbl in May and June this year touched $80.92/bbl on July 13. India first imposed windfall profit taxes on 1 July 2022, joining a growing number of nations that tax supernormal profits of energy companies. At that time, export duties of Rs 6 per litre ($12 per barrel) each were levied on petrol and ATF and Rs 13 a litre ($26 a barrel) on diesel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
domestic crude oil petrol aviation turbine fuel windfall tax

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp